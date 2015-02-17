BRIEF-Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance
* Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance for patent related to key patchpump technology
Feb 17 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Says BTT1023 receives positive opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from The Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
* Baxter International Inc - sets qtrly dividend of 13 cents per share