BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says transactions executed on 239.4 mln shares of Edita Food
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Executes new license with TVN, a Polish TV broadcaster, for video on demand exploitation of the two series, currently under production: "Sissi, young empress" and "Drakers"
* The non-exclusive license provides for the exploitation right of the two programs for two years on the platform player.pl, one of the on-demand platforms operated in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.