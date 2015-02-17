Feb 17 Mondo Tv SpA :

* Executes new license with TVN, a Polish TV broadcaster, for video on demand exploitation of the two series, currently under production: "Sissi, young empress" and "Drakers"

* The non-exclusive license provides for the exploitation right of the two programs for two years on the platform player.pl, one of the on-demand platforms operated in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)