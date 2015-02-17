Feb 17 Login People SA :

* Enters into exclusive negotiations with Azuriel Technologies to acquire its IT services business

* Exclusive negotiation period to close on Mar. 28

* Goal of acquisition is to develop human resources to support commercial activity and to expand catalog of products and services

* Launches 1,992,856.32 euro ($2.26 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* About 40 pct of capital increase is to finance regular activity; about 60 pct to finance deal with Azuriel Technologies

* Subscription period for capital increase to last from Feb. 17 to March 3