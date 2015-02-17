BRIEF-NXT-ID releases Q1 preliminary revenue of $6.6 million
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 17 Login People SA :
* Enters into exclusive negotiations with Azuriel Technologies to acquire its IT services business
* Exclusive negotiation period to close on Mar. 28
* Goal of acquisition is to develop human resources to support commercial activity and to expand catalog of products and services
* Launches 1,992,856.32 euro ($2.26 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* About 40 pct of capital increase is to finance regular activity; about 60 pct to finance deal with Azuriel Technologies
* Subscription period for capital increase to last from Feb. 17 to March 3 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1EjQ4nB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss attributable for three months ended 31st march 2017