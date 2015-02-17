BRIEF-AdCare appoints former treasurer of Macy's Brian Szames to board of directors
* Adcare appoints BRIAN M. SZAMES, former treasurer of Macy's, to board of directors
Feb 17 Quantum Genomics SA :
* 11.2 million euros ($12.76 million) raised in IPO on Alternext Paris
* IPO share price set at 6.30 euros, at top end of price range
* Trading resumes on Alternext on Feb. 18
* Total demand amounted to 5,270,122 shares corresponding to 33.2 million euros
* Capital increase is a key part of launch of clinical trials for phase IIa of molecule QGC001
* Quantum Genomics has been listed since April 2014 on the "Private" compartment of Alternext Paris ($1 = 0.8777 euros)
* Prelim data from phase I trial evaluating adjuvant stereotactic partial breast irradiation in early stage breast cancer patients treated with Cyberknife System