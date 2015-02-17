Feb 17 LS Telcom AG :

* Q1 revenue 7.01 million euros ($1.14 million), 29 percent down

* Says Q1 EBIT of 350 thousand euros (year ago: 1.332 million euros)

* Q1 net income amounted to 305,000 euros (last year: 969,000 euros)

* Says order backlog at end of Q1 amounted to 37.0 million euros (year ago: 44.4 million euros)

* Is confident that it can increase sales and net earnings, at least to a moderate extent, again in the new fiscal year