Feb 17 Sky Plc

* Sky Deutschland minority squeeze out proceedings

* Sky German Holdings GMBH holds approximately 96% of Sky Deutschland's share capital

* Applicable price per share will be higher of price determined by such valuation and volume weighted average share price of shares of Sky Deutschland in last 3 months prior to announcement

* Remaining minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland that are subject to squeeze out will receive cash compensation

* Cash compensation will be determined following formal valuation of Sky Deutschland AG in accordance with prescribed requirements of sections 327a et seq. of German Stock Corporation Act

* Sky German Holdings notified Sky Deutschland board that it began steps to transfer about 4% minority shareholdings in Sky Deutschland