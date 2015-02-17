BRIEF-Axactor closes two NPL transactions in Italy
* ACQUIRED ANOTHER TWO UNSECURED NPL PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Sabvest Ltd
* Trading statement
* Headline EPS expected to fall by 23.2 pct to 30.4 pct to 423 to 467 cents versus 608 cents last year
* Net asset value per share expected to be 2549 to 2818 cents for twelve months ended 31 December 2014
* Sees FY EPS 23.2 pct to 30.4 pct lower at 423 to 467 cents
* Dividends per share expected to be up 7.5 pct to 43 cents versus 40 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ACQUIRED ANOTHER TWO UNSECURED NPL PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and closes refinancing of existing line of credit