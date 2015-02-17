Feb 17 Sabvest Ltd

* Trading statement

* Headline EPS expected to fall by 23.2 pct to 30.4 pct to 423 to 467 cents versus 608 cents last year

* Net asset value per share expected to be 2549 to 2818 cents for twelve months ended 31 December 2014

* Dividends per share expected to be up 7.5 pct to 43 cents versus 40 cents last year