BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
Feb 17 Pinnacle Technology Group Plc
* Notes recent speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with O2 and other providers of mobile services regarding ongoing provision of company's mobile and digital services offering
* Company currently provides mobile services from O2, EE, Vodafone and GAMM Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share