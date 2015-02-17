Feb 17 Coface SA :

* FY 2014 revenue 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.44 billion euros year ago

* Based on net income per share of 0.80 euros, a dividend of 0.48 euros per share will be proposed for 2014

* FY 2014 net income group share 125 million euros, down 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)