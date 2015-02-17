BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 mln yuan
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
Feb 17 Icade SA :
* Chairman and CEO of Icade, Serge Grzybowski, resigns
* Appoints Jean-Paul Faugere as Chairman of the Board of Icade and Nathalie Palladitcheff as Chief Executive Officer on a temporary basis Source text: bit.ly/1ANYnct Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, as people spent more using credit and debit cards.