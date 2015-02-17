Feb 17 Monnari Trade SA :

* Q4 revenue of 61.6 million zlotys ($16.78 million) versus 49.1 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 operating profit of 16.5 million zlotys versus 11.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 net profit of 13.8 million zlotys versus 10.8 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6702 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)