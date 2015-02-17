BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 mln yuan
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
Feb 17 Sintesi Societa Di Investimenti E Partecipazioni SpA :
* Says following gradual sale of shares on the market, it lowers its stake in HI Real SpA to 21.53 pct
* Currently holds 10,623,020 shares of HI Real SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, as people spent more using credit and debit cards.