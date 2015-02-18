Feb 18 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Unaudited results for the half year ended 30 November 2014
* Half year ended Nov increase in revenue of 14 pct to r10.3
billion
* Increase in gross profit of 11 pct to r788 million for
half year ended 30 November 2014
* Increase in EBITDA of 20 pct to r516 million
* Increase in headline EPS of 15 pct to 42.73 cents for half
year ended 30 November 2014
* Growth was achieved in spite of group's share of losses in
Blue Label Mexico increasing by r14.5 million, negatively
impacting on growth in headline EPS by 2.17 cents
* Growth in earnings was primarily attributable to increases
in revenue of 14 pct, gross profit of 11 pct and EBITDA of 20
pct
* Arbitration proceedings between APSN and former subsidiary
of Telkom SA SOC Limited (Telkom), Multi-Links
Telecommunications Limited (Multi-Links) have been settled
