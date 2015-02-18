Feb 18 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Unaudited results for the half year ended 30 November 2014

* Half year ended Nov increase in revenue of 14 pct to r10.3 billion

* Increase in gross profit of 11 pct to r788 million for half year ended 30 November 2014

* Increase in EBITDA of 20 pct to r516 million

* Increase in headline EPS of 15 pct to 42.73 cents for half year ended 30 November 2014

* Growth was achieved in spite of group's share of losses in Blue Label Mexico increasing by r14.5 million, negatively impacting on growth in headline EPS by 2.17 cents

* Growth in earnings was primarily attributable to increases in revenue of 14 pct, gross profit of 11 pct and EBITDA of 20 pct

* Arbitration proceedings between APSN and former subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC Limited (Telkom), Multi-Links Telecommunications Limited (Multi-Links) have been settled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: