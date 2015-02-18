Feb 18 Emira Property Fund :

* Growth in distributions +9.0 pct for six months to Dec. 31, 2014

* Distributable income growth of 13.0 pct to R330 mln for six months to Dec. 31, 2014

* Net asset value growth per PI of 14.0 pct to 1650 cents for six months ended Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: