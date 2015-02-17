BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
Feb 17 Gijima Group Ltd
* Firm intention by Yebo Guma Investments Pty Ltd to acquire the remaining issued ordinary shares in Gijima
* Each offer shareholder will receive payment of an amount of 220 cents per offer share in cash on scheme consideration record date
* Offer consideration represents a 10 pct premium to price of rights offer completed during December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share