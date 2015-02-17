BRIEF-Mastercard Inc reports first-quarter earnings per share $1.00
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
Feb 17 Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG :
* Preliminary FY net loss of about 0.26 million euros ($295,984) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 950,642 dinars versus 341,524 dinars year ago