Feb 17 Is GSYO :

* Proposes to pay FY 2014 cash dividend net 0.13 lira per share

* Says to pay FY 2014 cash dividend on March 20, 2015

* Says to pay 10 million lira total cash dividend for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4523 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)