Feb 17 Median Technologies SA :

* Announces an 11 million euros ($13 million) backlog as of Dec. 31, 2014 (versus 4.7 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2013)

* Has been selected to provide imaging solutions and services for five new clinical studies in oncology for a total amount of approximately 3.24 million euros