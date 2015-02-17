Feb 17 Icade SA :

* FY 2014 net profit 172.8 million euros ($196.85 million) versus 144.9 million euros year ago

* FY rental income 556.0 million euros versus 450.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 NAV per share 78.4 euros versus 78.9 euros year ago

* To propose a FY 2014 dividend up 1.6 percent at 3.73 euros per share on April 29, 2015, to be paid on May 7, 2015

* In 2015 and 2016, Icade should see an increase in its EPRA earnings from property investment

* 2015 dividend should be up slightly compared to 2014