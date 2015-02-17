BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 mln yuan
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
Feb 17 Realites SCA :
* FY revenue 70.5 million euros ($80.4 million) versus 56.2 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 turnover exceeding 75 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JnDdaD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, as people spent more using credit and debit cards.