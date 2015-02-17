BRIEF-TVS Motor April total sales rise
* Says april total sales of 246,310 vehicles versus 227,096 vehicles last year
Feb 17 Agrogeneration SA :
* Bondholders and shareholders approve financial restructuring plan
* To issue subordinated bonds redeemable in new or existing shares (OSRANE convertible bonds) Source text: bit.ly/17NAKp7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tower International reports first quarter results better than previous outlook - maintains full year outlook