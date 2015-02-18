Feb 18 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab, Q4 :

* Rental income amounted to msek 422 (407)

* Q4 profit after tax amounted to msek 390 (90)

* Profit from property management totaled MSEK 179 (90)

Says board proposes a dividend of sek 6.00 per common share with a quarterly payment of sek 1.50 per each common share, as well as a dividend of sek 20.00 per preference share with a quarterly payment of sek 5.00 per preference share