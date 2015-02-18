Feb 18 Altice Sa

* Numericable-SFR and Altice confirm they have submitted an offer to acquire all of Numericable-SFR shares held by Vivendi

* Deal an offer to purchase 20 pct stake Vivendi owns in Numericable-SFR, for a price of 40 euros per share

* Payment by Altice France of approximately 1.948 billion euro plus interest of 3.8 pct per annum has been secured by a bank guarantee

* Numericable-SFR will acquire half of Vivendi's stake through a share buyback programme

* Half of Vivendi's stake will be acquired by Altice France at same time