BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Charles Taylor Plc
* Revenues and adjusted earnings are now expected to be ahead of management's previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.