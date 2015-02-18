BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB :
* Q4 revenue 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.80 million) versus 64 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 13 million crowns versus 13 million crowns year ago
* Board of directors proposes 2014 dividend of 2.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3349 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.