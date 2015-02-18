BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Doradcy24 SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 5.8 million zlotys ($1.6 million) and net profit of 122,500 zlotys
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 10.1 million zlotys and net profit of 493,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.