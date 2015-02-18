Feb 18 Metair Investments Ltd

* FY Headline EPS to be between 32.42 pct and 39.27 pct higher (between 290 cents and 305 cents per share) than 219 cents per share for previous corresponding period

* FY EPS to be between 28.82 pct and 35.37 pct higher compared to 229 cents per share for previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: