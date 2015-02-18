BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says qtrly net profit rose 20 pct
* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago
Feb 18 Browar Gontyniec SA :
* Black Lion Fund SA decreases its stake in the company to 71.5 percent (or 4,423,543 shares) from 81.24 percent stake
* The sale agreement was signed on Feb. 13
Source text for Eikon: See also for the other company's stake sales by Black Lion Fund on Feb. 13
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago
* Daily bond buy amount won't have policy implications (Adds detail, context)