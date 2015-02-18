BRIEF-SM Investments says Q1 net income 7.7 bln pesos, up 8 pct
* Q1 consolidated revenues 84.5 billion pesos, up 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 18 Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS :
* Says to sell Edirne-Enez production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consolidated revenues 84.5 billion pesos, up 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.