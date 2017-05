Feb 18 Wallenstam

* Wallenstam Q4 rental income 380 msek versus mean forecast 387 msek in Reuters poll

* Wallenstam Q4 income from property management 129 msek versus mean forecast 121 msek in Reuters poll

* Wallenstam proposes dividend of 2.25 sek/share versus median forecast 2.10 sek in Reuters poll

* Says proposes split 2:1