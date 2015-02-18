BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches Pomalid in India
* Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India
Feb 18 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* RSA Insurance Group Plc disposal
* Announces sale of its minority holding in India
* Sale of its 26 pct holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Co Ltd to Sundaram Finance Ltd , JV partner
* Expects to receive cash consideration of approximately 46 mln stg
* Transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 16 mln stg
* Completion is expected within six months
* And an addition to group's tangible net assets of approximately 19 mln stg
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21