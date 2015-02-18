BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
Feb 18 Sygnis AG :
* Signs initial distribution agreement for the North American market for TruePrime Single Cell WGA Kit with Canadian D-MARK BIOSCIENCES
* Sygnis grants D-MARK BIOSCIENCES non-exclusive rights to promote, market and sell TruePrime Single Cell WGA Kit to scientists working in wide field of molecular biology in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.