BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Platzer Fastigheter Holding Publ AB
* 12 mths rental income increased to SEK 525 m (464)
* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.75 per share (0.60), an increase of 25% Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.