BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Arrowhead Properties Ltd
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 million rand through issue of new Arrowhead A and B linked units
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Book build is now open
* Pricing and allocations will be announced following closing of book build
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.