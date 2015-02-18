BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Sydbank A/S :
* Q4 net profit 224 million Danish crowns ($34.28 million) (Reuters poll 301 million crowns)
* Q4 loan losses 148 million crowns (Reuters poll 155 million crowns)
* Q4 total income 1.09 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.16 billion crowns)
* 2015 core income is expected to rise slightly due in part to a slight increase in bank loans and advances resulting from measures implemented and despite competition
* Is able to pay half of year's profit as dividend to Sydbank's shareholders
* The board of directors recommends to the AGM that 50% of the group's profit, equal to a dividend of 7.08 crowns per share be distributed and that 10 million crowns be paid to the sponsorship fund Sydbank Fonden
* Says lower impairment charges are forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5342 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.