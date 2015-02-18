German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
FRANKFURT, May 10 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 18 Doro
* Doro completes acquisition of Caretech with non-cash issue
* Says new doro shares issued placed into market for sek 78m Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
ZURICH, May 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday: