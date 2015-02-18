BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
Feb 18 Centrica Plc
* Centrica Plc directorate change
* Steve Pusey is to be appointed a non-executive director of company, effective from 1 April 2015
* Steve is currently chief technology officer of Vodafone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.