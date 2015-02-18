BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
Feb 18 Rank Group Plc
* Result of placing
* Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately 92.5 mln stg
* Post completion of placing, Hong Leong Group's remaining stake in Rank will comprise approximately 219.1 million ordinary Rank shares, equivalent to approximately 56.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.