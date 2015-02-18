BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
Feb 18 City Lodge Hotels Ltd
* Normalised diluted headline EPS up 15 pct for six months ended Dec. 31 2014
* Average occupancies at group's South African hotels rose to 68 pct in six months to Dec. 31 2014
* Revenue at South African operations increased by 10.6 pct to 583.2 million rand due to higher occupancies, below inflation increase in achieved room rates
* Profit before tax on a normalised basis rose by 14 pct to 226.3 million rand for 6 months to Dec. 31
* Expected that trend of higher than previous year occupancies will continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
