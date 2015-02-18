Feb 18 City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* Normalised diluted headline EPS up 15 pct for six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Average occupancies at group's South African hotels rose to 68 pct in six months to Dec. 31 2014

* Revenue at South African operations increased by 10.6 pct to 583.2 million rand due to higher occupancies, below inflation increase in achieved room rates

* Profit before tax on a normalised basis rose by 14 pct to 226.3 million rand for 6 months to Dec. 31

* Expected that trend of higher than previous year occupancies will continue