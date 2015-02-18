BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
Feb 18 House Of Fraser
* Announces that John King, CEO, is to be succeeded by Nigel Oddy, current chief operating officer
* Announce today appointment of Frank Slevin as executive chairman. Further company coverage:
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.