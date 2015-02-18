BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
Feb 18 (Reuters) -
* Lifco says acquires Rapid Granulator Group
* Lifco says in 2014, Rapid Granulator reported net sales of approximately 300 MSEK Source text: lifco.se/press-releases/ Further company coverage:
* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago