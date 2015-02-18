Feb 18 Discovery Ltd

* JSE: DSY - trading statement: six months ended 31 Dec. 2014

* Headline EPS for next reporting period will differ by at least 20 pct from that of previous corresponding reporting period

* Normalised h1 HEPS expected to increase by 10 pct to 20 pct to 325.8 to 355.4 cents versus 296.2 cents last year

* H1 undiluted headline EPS up 95 pct to 105 pct, up 587.7 cents to 617.9 cents versus 301.4 cents last year