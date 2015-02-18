REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 Inbook SA :
* Plans to raise its capital via a share issue offered to a potential strategic partner
* Aims for a positive net result in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.