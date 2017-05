Feb 18 Sydbank A/S :

* Acquisition of Sydinvest Administration A/S

* Price of company's total share capital has been agreed at 45.38 million Danish crowns ($6.92 million), comprising company's equity as well as goodwill amounting to 5.35 million crowns

* Board of Directors of the funds recommends that their unit-holders approve the sale of Sydinvest Administration A/S to Sydbank