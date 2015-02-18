REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 RCL Foods Ltd
* Actual headline EPS from continuing operations up 1 358.3 pct for six months ended 31 December 2014
* Actual revenue up 38.8 pct for six months ended 31 December 2014
* Revenue total for year ended 30 June 2014 and six months ended 31 December 2013 have been restated
* Restatement has no impact on operating profit or statement of financial position
* Interim gross cash dividend of 15 cents per share for six months ended 31 December 2014 (2013: nil)
* RCL Foods' revenue for six months ended december 2014 increased by 38.8 pct to R12.0 billion
* RCL Foods' headline EBITDA increased by 73.7 pct from R688.3 million to R1 195.5 million for 6 months to Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.