Feb 18 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Consolidated sales for H1 2014-2015 at 428.6 million euros ($486.42 million), up 1.4 percent with current data and 3.1 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Operating income for H1 shows a loss of 30.4 million euros, an increase of 9.3 million euros compared with restated H1 2013-2014

* H1 net result shows loss of 56.6 million euros, an increase of 12.9 million euros compared with restated H1 2013-2014

* Global sales growth objective for FY 2014-2015 comparable to FY 2013-2014; FY 2014-2015 current operating margin potentially close to FY 2013-2014