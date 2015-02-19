Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Feb 19 Bell AG :
* FY net profit improved by 14.5 pct to 87.7 million Swiss francs ($93 million)
* Will request a dividend increase of 5 Swiss francs to 65 Swiss francs per share
* At 2.6 billion Swiss francs, Bell group's sales revenue for 2014 was down 0.9 pct on the previous year
* FY EBITDA increased by around 6.5 million Swiss francs to 196 million Swiss francs
* Will exercise its option to buy another 2 pct of Hilcona on May 1, thus becoming the majority shareholder with 51 pct
* Expects raw material prices to start rising again in Switzerland and Europe in the second half of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1z0oc3d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: