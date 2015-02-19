Feb 19 Dexia SA :

* 2014 net income group share 2014 at eur -606 million

* Eur -425 million impact of accounting volatility elements, principally associated with the valuation of derivatives

* Group balance sheet increased eur 24 billion, at eur 247 billion at the end of 2014

* Collective impairment of eur 32 million on the banking sector from developments in regulatory framework, including entry into force of bank recovery and resolution directive

* Robust solvency level: total capital ratio at 17.2 pct and common equity tier 1 ratio at 16.4 pct at the end of 2014

* No longer has any direct exposure to Greek sovereigns. Exposure to other Greek counterparties amounted to eur 156 million at the end of December 2014