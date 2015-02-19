Feb 19 Arcadis Nv
* Arcadis N.V. delivers good fourth quarter and strong year
* Annual gross revenues up 5 pct, net revenues up 7 pct
higher with organic growth at up 1 pct
* Operating EBITA up 8 pct leading to a full year operating
margin of 10.1 pct (2013: 10.0 pct)
* Net income from operations up 11 pct at eur123.6 million
for year
* Dividend proposal eur0.60 per share, an increase of 5 pct
* Arcadis expects 2015 revenues and profit to increase
significantly from recent acquisitions, organic growth, and
performance excellence initiatives
* Q4 gross revenues 808 million euro versus 643 million euro
up 26 pct
* Q4 reported EBITA increased by 13 pct to eur50.6 million
including impact of acquisitions and positive currency effects
* In Latin America, we expect mining sector to remain soft
* Activities in UK, Middle East, Continental Europe, Asia
and Australia Pacific will benefit from growth through Hyder
acquisition
* In North America we expect growth. For UK we foresee
increased government spending, while Continental Europe may see
increased infrastructure spending
* Expect 2015 revenues and profit to increase significantly,
barring unforeseen circumstances
