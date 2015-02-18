BRIEF-Central China Land Media to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
Feb 18 Colomedica SA :
* Krzysztof Biernat sells his entire 30.73 percent stake (12,640,000 shares) in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
